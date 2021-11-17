Again, Another Building Collapses in Lagos, Kill Four

Rebecca Ejifoma

Four persons, Wednesday, died and five others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed at Flour Mill Estate, Magbon in Badagry area of Lagos State.

The building, which was said to be under construction, crumbled at about 1pm.

Five workers were rescued with various degrees of injuries and taken to Catholic hospital at Magbon.

According to the Southwest Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the four others died while the police were taking them to the Badagry General Hospital.

“The families and relations of the affected victims have identified their bodies,” he said.

Farinloye added that the building was located behind a dwelling structure. “The building construction started about two years ago but was not completed. However, further development only started on the site three months ago.”

He said that rescue operations had been concluded now.

