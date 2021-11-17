Access Bank to Unveil More Centers to Enhance Self-service Banking

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc, has announced that it plans to expand its AccessX Experience Centers in the next few years in a bid to enhance customer’s experience especially for digital complaints and resolution.

The AccessX experience centered esthetics offers customers full-on digital experience with an array of smartphones for customers to conduct banking services and technology savvy personnel to attend to customers’ needs in prompt time.

The Group Head, Retail operations at the bank, Mr. Abraham Aziegbe, disclosed this recently at the unveiling of the AccessX Experience Centre at Maryland, Lagos.

Aziegbe explained that newly experience centre will act as one-stop Digital hub where its customers can truly experience the bank’s digital capabilities and get opportunities to experience fast and quality services which would include an extended banking time and days.

He noted that the centres are the banks attempt to show customers related to digital channels and a place to demonstrate the best of its innovative solutions through self-service banking as well as meeting the needs of its existing and potential customers.

He said: “With over 90 per cent of the transactions done digitally and when our customers have a need on these digital platforms, they should be able to go to a place where those needs can be fixed promptly. You have issues like profile management, mobile app activation, online registration and other transactions that a customer needs to do on our digital platforms.

“So far we have 6 experience centers. The first was opened in Victoria Island a couple of months ago and we have just opened 3 more centers within Lagos in Maryland, Surulere and Ikota with additional locations in Port Harcourt and Abuja. Beyond these, we will create more experience centers and the whole idea is to get our customers across the country visit these centers to experience our digital solutions to their everyday banking needs.”

Also speaking at the unveiling, the Customer Experience Manager, Access Bank, Nellie Oghenekohwo, said that the newly launched experience center will cater to many other things that customers want or seek on their accounts from a digital perspective.

He added, “Here we have onboarding on our digital channels and issue resolution for customers who may experience issues while using the Access More app, internet banking platform, card transactions and other digital transactions. We are also building on the scale of activities that can happen here as we are an actively digital bank operating in a world that is going digital.”

