Deadline for ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’ Extended

Vanessa Obioha

Netflix and UNESCO have announced a deadline extension for the short film competition ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’.

The competition was announced in October and submissions were supposed to end on November 14. However, it has been extended to November 28, 2021.

The competition is open to emerging filmmakers from the Sub-Saharan Africa region, and will see six winners receive training and mentorship from industry professionals.

The winners will also receive a US$75,000 production grant to create short films that will premiere on Netflix in 2022 as an ‘Anthology of African Folktales’.

The ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’ competition was born out of Netflix and UNESCO’s joint belief in the importance of bringing authentic African stories to the world.

The competition also aims to help address the challenges and struggles young African filmmakers face with finding the right resources to enable them utilize their talents.

With this partnership, African storytellers can take a giant step towards showcasing their content to a global audience.

