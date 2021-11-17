2023: Youths Task Parties on 40% Appointment

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 polls, the leaders of political parties in the country and governments have been called to strengthen resolutions that would allow young people to thrive politically, by giving at least 40 percent party and government positions to the youths in the country.

The founder and Executive Director of Torchbearers Impact Network (TIN), Mr. Ibraheem Abdullateef, stated this in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday in a statement issued and made available to THISDAY on the sideline of the recent citizens summit on national integration, peace and security organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), North Central Zone, held in Jos, Plateau State.

The theme of the summit is: ‘Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust’, and was described as timely and thoughtful, urging the Institute to follow up with the government for the implementation of the resolutions.

According to the statement, “It is true that conversations around youth engagement and development have deepened over the last four years. Much remained to be done to walk the talk.

“This is the time to be practical and deliberate with the implementation of the action plans for youth agenda.”

He added: “The agenda for peace and national integration is commendable. I thank the NIPR for the opportunity to represent the youths.

“This summit gives a great platform to reflect on the indices of values, economy and leadership, and remind the government, media, political parties, and other stakeholders of their roles towards promoting inclusion and youth development for sustainable growth of Nigeria.

“The event will go down in history as a watershed, as the resolutions are localised and pushed for implementation.”

Ibraheem explained that the active involvement of young people in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, politics and leadership would minimise crime across the country and strengthen the national agenda for unity and inclusive growth.

He added that young people are justifying their inclusion in politics and trust with leadership positions with laudable performance after the passage of the #NotTooYoungToRun, urging political parties and the government to give more opportunities to the youths towards the 2023 elections.

The statement noted further that: “The agenda for peace and national integration should strongly have youth inclusion at the centre of the resolutions. It should seek to strengthen political, economic, and social condition of young people to encourage dignity and maximise their potential.

“On that note, I advise our sociopolitical institutions to deepen the promotion of equality, excellence, and inclusion as national values.”

Speaking further, the nominee as representative for Kwara Central at the Nigerian Youth Parliament said: “The best time to start is now. As 2023 elections approach, political parties and governments would do good to cede at least 40 percent of the positions to credible young people. This would indeed galvanise the young population for national security and prosperity.

“The time also allows us to recommit ourselves to securing the well-being of People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) through deliberate engagement and empowerment. These are key issues to drive the agenda for inclusion and integration.”

