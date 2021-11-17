2023 Presidency: Umahi Disowns Campaigners

Benjamin Nworie

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi has emphasized that he has not authorized anyone or group to start 2023 presidential campaign on his behalf.

Umahi, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, denied campaign posters on smart phones bearing his name and picture with the “Engr David Nweze Umahi for President 2023” which have been widely circulated.

The Governor clarified that though he has not authorized such campaigns, but he understood that the move may be in good faith, a show of solidarity and true belief in the experience and ingenuity to highly contribute in the development the nation.

“That His Excellency the Governor did not authorize such campaigns on his behalf, however, the Governor understands that the move may be in good faith, a show of solidarity and true belief in the experience and ingenuity of His Excellency to highly contribute in the development of our dear nation – Nigeria”.

“That His Excellency, being a respecter of constituted authorities could not have launched such full-scale campaign into the office of the President even when the electoral umpire is yet to open the window for such exercise”.

“That His Excellency as a strong believer in the Divine Mandate of God would wait on the Lord for divine directives and unless and until he is divinely inspired to vie for the Presidency, he wouldn’t heed the clarion call”.

“That the Governor is presently occupied with delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Ebonyi State, transforming the state in agreement with his five covenants with God as well as repositioning Southeast and contributing his quota as at when needed in the nation-building”.

