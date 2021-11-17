100 Athletes for 1st Lagos South West Regional Para-Athletics Championship

No fewer than 100 athletes from the six states that comprises the south west zone are expected to compete for honours at the maiden edition of the Lagos State Para-Athletics South West regional tournament.

The event has been scheduled to take between November 18-20, at the mainbowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The six states are: Lagos; Ogun; Ekiti; Ondo, Oyo and Osun.

The South-West regional championship tends to consolidate on the “THEME” by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to encourage mass participation of people living with disability in sports, especially, para-sports.

The aim is to also create an enabling environment for the athletes to unveil their talents.

According to the Chairman, Para Athletics Association, Olawale Etti, events in which athletes will feature include, T11 Blind Race-T12/13 100m; T36/37/38-100; F40/41-shotput and discus; F42/F44 – discuss and shot put; among others.

