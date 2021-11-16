Vedic Lifecare Hospital Resumes Operations

Leading multidisciplinary medical facility in Lagos State, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, has announced the resumption of operations after the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) gave its approval.

The hospital was sealed recently by the HEFAMAA due to the fact that three of their expatriate medical personnel were unable to produce their certificate of registration with the Medical and Dental Council (MDCN).

This came after the hospital successfully completed registration and secured the delayed practicing licences of three of its expatriate personnel from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The hospital management stated that these highly skilled personnel have over 20 to 30 years of experience internationally and unparalleled expertise of the hospital across surgery, gynecology, and internal medicine.

Commenting on the resumption of operations at the hospital yesterday, the Head of Operations, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Dr. Tosan Omaghomi, in a statement said: “We would like to convey our deepest apologies to our esteemed patients who were turned away over the past few days due to the abrupt closure.

“We would like to reiterate our commitment to excellent service delivery and the strict observance of the highest professional standards, and we are assuring members of the public that as healthcare providers, we are steadfast in observing the cardinal values of our profession and the well-being of every patient that walks through our doors is and will always be our topmost priority.”

Omaghomi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the regulatory bodies for their unending support and dedication towards ensuring the best practices are kept in the medical practice.

According to him, “We are also thankful to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, officers of the MDCN, HEFAMAA, the state Ministry of Health and the Indian High Commission in Nigeria for the tremendous support they have provided to the positive steps taken by our hospital to comply with the statutory requirements stated by HEFAMAA in making the reopening of our hospital possible.”

The hospital, which is now fully opened to the public, is fully operational with a commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all its patients. All the licences of its 17 doctors have also been reviewed and they are duly qualified and licensed to practice in Nigeria. Omaghomi had earlier stated that Vedic Lifecare Hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics “and would never jeopardise the health and wellbeing of any of our patients by engaging unqualified personnel. We have a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and have worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID-19 pandemic where we served as one of the government certified isolation and treatment centres.”

