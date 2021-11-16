Unilorin Expels Student for Assaulting Lecturer

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has expelled a student, Mr. Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa of the Department of Microbioligy, after being found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer of the same department.

Aanuoluwa had last week assaulted the lecturer of the Microbiology Department of the Faculty of Health Life Sciences, Mrs. Zakariyyah, after the lecturer allegedly refused to accept the reason given by the student for not being able to participate in SIWES programme.

The lecturer was consequently admitted at a private hospital, Ilorin for medical attention.

THISDAY checks revealed that the management of the institution set up a panel to look into the matter.

However, a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday signed by the University of Ilorin Director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Kunle Akogun, on the outcome of the panel set up to look into the issue, stated that the affected student has been expelled from the school, adding that the verdict was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee where Salaudeen was arraigned on Monday.

The statement however said that the student has 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the vice-chancellor in case he feels dissatisfied with the decision.

The statement said: “The student, Salaudeen, has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action.”

Similarly, a letter written to Salaudeen by the university registrar read: “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct levelled against you.

“After due consideration of all evidences before it, the committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you.

“It has accordingly recommended to the vice-chancellor, who in exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the university.

“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the university with immediate effect.

“You are required to submit forthwith all university property in your custody including your student identity card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.

“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter.”

