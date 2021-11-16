UDOM EMMANUEL AT AREWA HOUSE

Emmanuel harps on unity in diversity, writes Sadiq Umar

The Arewa House, the north’s foremost Research and historical documentation centre, does not just invite figures to speak on its exalted platform. Nigeria’s equivalent of London’s Royal Institute of International Affairs, better known as Chatham House, is a place where cerebral public figures of note share ideas and contribute to the body of knowledge on economy, diplomacy and national unity.

The intellectually resourced Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel was the Keynote Speaker at The Arewa Media Interactive and Development Forum in Kaduna. He spoke on the burning national issue of Unity in Diversity. The topic was apt in light of the cacophony of separatist agitations and the undue exploitation of national fault lines by fifth columnists.

Emmanuel, a renowned banker whose strength was in financial matters wowed his audience with his deep sense of history, anecdotes and national experiences to drive home his points. Without hanging any tribe or interest group, the governor deftly dissected sensitive and touchy issues with injury to no one.

For sustaining the tradition of national dialogue and serving as Think Tank at periods of national turmoil, the governor commended the organizers and extolled their patriotic zeal in seeing a more united Nigeria.

He said, “In the mood of our current national despair, heightened by insecurity on a level only seen in war time, you have lit a candle of hope, unity, and love. My prayer is that this flame should be fanned into an enchanting blaze of love that would light and soften dark crevices of our nation and bring forth a new dawn of hope anchored on unity and brotherhood for our country and our people.”

Governor Emmanuel set the discussion in motion by giving a historical background to the topic under review which anchored his thoughts from drifting off course. He noted that, “For decades, the drumbeats of our nation have filled and seared the ears about the fragility of our unity and elasticity of the tolerance of our diversity. Some have prophesied the imminent demise of our nation, so many scenarios depicting the coming Armageddon have been pushed, and predicted.

“But in all of these, our nation still remains intact. Though the contours of our national unity may not be straight, though the lines of development may be zigzag, the tone and tenor of discordant and divergent, but the soul, the spirit and the identity of our nation remain sacrosanct. And on this, all Nigerians of goodwill have come to a solid agreement”.

The erudite keynote speaker showed with historical evidence that founding fathers of Nigeria had a dream of unity for Nigeria. He spoke about the North sage, the revered Premier of the old Northern Region, the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello particularly where he said, “Here in Northern Nigeria, we have people of different races, tribes and religions who are knit together to common history, the things that unite us are stronger that the things that divide us”.

He cited another impeccable authority of Northern extraction, elder statesman and Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafewa Balewa who said, ‘’We have acquired our rightful status, and I feel sure that history will show that the building of our nation proceeded at the wisest pace: it has been thorough, and Nigeria and now stands well-built upon firm foundations”.

The sentiments expressed by these great patriots and statemen were correct and they came from their hearts. Unfortunately, the very issues they spoke eloquently about, our unity in diversity, have, instead of being our bulwark, have become something else, standing in the way to our unity and the definition of our common purpose as a united, indissoluble nation, shaped by common aspirations and hopes. They have unfortunately been exploited by purveyors of divisive narratives, enlarged by the merchant of tribalism, and promoted to a level that has created a chasm of alienation amongst our people.

These are deep words that should evoke emotions in well-meaning Nigerians especially the elite who are fanning the amber of disunity. The diversity and multi-ethnic nature of Nigeria should be a source of strength and not threat. Governor Udom Emmanuel succinctly brought the inter-dependent roles of ethnic nations that comprise Nigeria into fore indicating that Providence had plans for bringing us together.

To buttress his argument on inter-dependence he cited foods produced in one part of the country which gain prominence in other parts. The governor said, “So, Nigeria is a nation that is diverse, and beautiful as a coat of many colours. What tends to divide us should bring us together. Is it tribe, is it language, or is it food, or is it dance or is it religion?

Take, for instance, the consumption of Kolanuts. Few know it is grown in the Southwest, used for prayers in the East, and consumed for recreation in the North. It comes to life among the Yoruba, gives life in Igboland and is lively in the jaws of the Hausa man. In the same way, a lot of onions come from the North; it enriches OfeNsalla in the East, Ewedu in the Southwest and Afang in my house in Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel demonstrated mastery of anecdotes in driving home his message. He opted for examples both the elite and the commoners can relate with. He said that tribe and religion have never been determinant factors in brokering business deals. The ultimate economic gains often bury the myopic sentiments of tribe and religion. Why can’t this play out in the polity?

Also the collective unity among Nigerians, regardless of tribe or faith invest in sports and also came handy for the governor whose audience listened with rapt attention. He noted that, ‘’In 1996, in faraway Atlanta, United States, we showed the world what we are capable of when we come together as a united entity. No one gave us a chance in the semi-final football match against the mighty Brazilians and tournament favourites. With less than 20 minutes to the end of the match, we trailed Brazil by three goals to one but because a united Nigeria is an unconquerable force, we stormed back to victory even after missing a penalty”.

