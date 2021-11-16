Tambuwal Presents N188bn Budget Estimate to Assembly

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday presented the state Appropriation Bill for 2022 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The budget christened: ‘Budget of Accomplishment and Sustainable Development’, the governor stated that the budget is estimated to amount to N188,129,495,847.68k, with 59 percent dedicated to capital projects, while recurrent gulp 41 percent accordingly.

He explained that the 2022 budget, when approved, would focus on the completion of the ongoing developmental projects across the state as well as initiation of various new ones.

According to him, the sectorial allocation for the 2022 shows that education has the highest vote of over N37 billion making up of 20 percent of the total budget.

This is followed by health with N28,806,855,774.52k as well as agriculture, which also gulped N22,551,438,538.42 of the total budget, representing 15 and 11 percent respectively.

Thambuwal also disclosed that infrastructure would gulp a total sum of N18,186,537,119.57 while over N81billion was allocated to other ministries.

He added that some of the ongoing developmental projects in the state would be completed in the proposed budget, which includes construction of third flyover at Gidan Mada in Sokoto metropolis, completion of two other ongoing flyover bridges and completion of urban renewal roads.

The governor further disclosed that the construction of dual carriage road from New Sokoto City to Dange Shuni area of the state would also be completed.

Others are Kebbe Bridge, Romon Sarki Bridge, Birgingo Bridge, Silame-Gande Road among others, which were also included in the budget with part payment.

While commending the cooperation extended to his administration by the state Assembly, he called on the residents and other stakeholders in the state to support the government in the fight against banditry and other criminal acts in the state.

The governor said dividends of democracy enjoyed by the people of the state is due to the cooperation between the legislative and the executive arms of government.

