Ondo Community Sends SOS to Akeredolu over Poor State of Road

The Idanre Community in Ondo State, has appealed to the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to help in rehabilitating the deplorable Akure-Idanre road.

The call came just as the community was preparing for the 45th Coronation Anniversary of the Owa of Idanre Kingdom in ,Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV.

The Chairman of the Coronation Anniversary, Dr. Anthony Omolola made the appeal, lamenting that the road, which linked the state capital with the town with high volume of cocoa production, has not been touched in the last six years.

Omolola, who addressed journalists on preparations for the grand event, noted that apart from the Akure-Idanre Road, all the roads to the various villages and towns in the area have become death trap.

According to him, while his committee is appealing to the state government to help in rehabilitating the Akure-Idanre Road for the celebration, the rehabilitation of the Owena – Alade Road, which is equally in a dilapidated state, should be considered in the 2022 budget

“Most of the invited guests, including governors, eminent Obas from the South-west and traditional rulers from other parts of the country, business leaders among others, who are coming will pass through Akure to Idanre for the event and we don’t want a situation where that road would define their perception about the good work the governor is doing in Ondo State,” he said.

The committee chairman noted that the Idanre people wouldappreciate government’s quick intervention to put the road back to its normal state.

He said that the committee is aware of the enormous responsibility before the state government and the financial crisis affecting all the three tiers of government.

He, however, said the community needs the intervention of the government so that the.people would not be cut off from civilization.

Besides, he noted that Idanre community contribues significantly to the state government purse every year as revenue from taxes and levies on Cocoa, timber and other cash crops.

According to him, Idanre contribute over N40billion annually to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), of the state from the major cash crop in the community.

“The community that contribute that much to the economic life of the state, also deserve an attention,” he added.

