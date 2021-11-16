Ola Saad Golf Club Proposes First Pro-AM in Five Decades

The Captain of the Ola Saad Ibrahim Golf Club inside the premises of Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna, Navy Commander JO Shaibu, has said that the club is prepared to host its first Professional and Amateur Golf Tournament in close to 50 years of its existence.

Shaibu who is the Commandant of the Secondary School inside the premises of the Staff College equally reiterated that the Pro-Am Tournament would signify a new phase of greatness in the club that has churned out great military icons as captains in past decades.

“This club bas a cherished history of orderliness and uniqueness”, Shaibu noted, stressing that: “We don’t only engage in golfing here but we equally practicalise all the great ethics of the military.

“Golfers from across the northern part of the country especially love to play their golf here. And the reason for this is clear enough: we organised amateur tourneys here frequently. But never one that professionals play in. This is why I have put it upon myself to work out modalities that will see professional golfers compete on our course for the first time and this will happen within the next three months,” he noted with emphasis.

Shaibu said that the nation’s golf professionals totalling over 150 would find playing on the Jaji course something of a delight since the course is quite competitive and challenging.

“From the face value, the course appears simple to navigate”, Shaibu explained, “but get on it and you will discover how difficult it is to make shots count here. The great thing about our course is that it punishes any erring play. You just have to be thoroughly focussed to make things happen positively.

“Besides, our course is in top shape to accommodate the professionals. We are only perfecting other areas to make this tournament a memorable one. I don’t have any doubt that we shall succeed. I have a competent vice in a jolly good golfing fellow, Solomon Sarki, who can always make things happen,” he concluded.

