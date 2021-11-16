NBCC Inaugurates New President, Invites Rewane to Present 2022 Economic Outlook

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has announced that the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Limited, Mr. Bismarck J. Rewane, would address its members on Nigeria’s economic outlook in 2022.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Dinner Committee, Mr. Akin Osuntoki, when he briefed the press on the inauguration dinner for the 17th President and Chairman of Council of the NBCC, Ms. Bisi Adeyemi, which would hold on December 3, 2021, at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Osuntoki said that this year’s Annual Presidential Dinner, which is the premier event of the NBCC, would be used to celebrate excellence in the Nigerian business sector and to promote Anglo-Nigerian business relationships.

He said: “This year, the dinner is set to be even more symbolic with the inauguration of the chamber’s 17th and second female president, Ms. Bisi Adeyemi and the launch of the NBCC Programming Academy and Incubator for young women.”

Speaking on the inauguration dinner, the Director-General of the NBCC, Mrs. Ayomide Olajide, said that the presidential dinner “is not only to celebrate and honour the president but also to hold a grand and befitting event to showcase the chamber and its activities.”

Olajide said that this year’s dinner promised to be riveting experiences as the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria Limited, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, would be the Chairman of the Day while the Chairman, Guiness Nigeria Plc, Dr. Omobola Johnson, will be the guest speaker.

She added that the presidential inauguration dinner would also be used to, “showcase the NBCC as the foremost bilateral chamber in Nigeria, diligently striving to deepen Anglo-Nigerian trade and investment.”

