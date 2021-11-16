My Resignation was Due to Personal Reasons, Says Ex-Ogun Attorney General

Goddy Egene

The former Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Ogun State, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, yesterday explained that his decision to resign from the Ogun State Government was personal. While Adeniran formally notified Governor Dapo Abiodun of his decision to resign on November 8, 2021, there have been allegations that he quit due to ‘massive corruption’ in the administration.

However, the former commissioner said in a statement said: “My reasons for resigning are purely personal.”

According to him, he is not aware of any “massive corruption” in the administration, stressing that he was indeed very proud of what “we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years.”

These include: “Improved accessibility of justice for the average citizen through the Ogun Public Interest Law Partnership which matches indigent clients with pro bono lawyers; protection of the rights of suspects in detention through regular inspections by duty solicitors engaged under the Police duty solicitor scheme; use of technology to monitor the plight of pre-trial detainees with the Corrections Information Management System and Justice Clock; gradual introduction of forensics into policing; introduction of the case management and scheduling system in conjunction with the Ogun State Judiciary; and many other reform initiatives in the justice sector,” he said.

Adeniran assured the governor and all his (former) colleagues in the executive council of the state of his continued support.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with such an amazing group of administrators, technocrats and experts in various fields of endeavour. I have learnt a lot from you all and pray that God will continue to use you to improve on the lives of the good people of Ogun State,” he declared.

