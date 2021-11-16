LAPO Wins Microfinance Bank of the Year Award

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, (LAPO MfB) a premium and frontline financial institution, has been conferred with the award of the ‘Microfinance Bank of the Year’ at the 9th edition of the Businessday Banks’ and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

In a statement, the Head of Communications and Branding, LAPO, Oluremi Akande, revealed that the bank has won the award for eight consecutive times.

He said, “This is an implicit indication of LAPO’s unflinching commitment to its over 30 years mandate of empowering members of low-income households, impacting communities and environment in a sustainable way.

“This award is dedicated to our over 6 million loyal clients spread across 34 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), our extremely dedicated Staff, Board and Management who in spite of visible challenges have an uncommon resolve to serve our various stakeholders’ interests sustainably and profitably.”

Akande said LAPO MfB remains committed to its over 30 years mandate of empowering members of low-income households and owners of MSME by providing easy access to micro-credits, social interventions funding and advocacy support.

