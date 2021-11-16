Keffi Polo Immortalises Captain Hosa with a Trophy

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The virtues of billionaire business mogul and philanthropist, late Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo came alive at the weekend as the organisers of the annual Keffi Polo Ranch Tournament immortalised his legacy by dedicating a trophy in his honour.

The late commercial pilot and humanist was until his demise a patron of Keffi Polo Ranch in Nasarawa State and a strong pillar for the development of polo game in the state.

The late business mogul passed on to glory on August 8 , 2021 at a private hospital in London.

The week-long event which attracted top dignitaries and lovers of polo game across the country witnessed a special tournament played by professionals in honour of their patron, the late Captain Hosa and presentation of trophies made to winners.

Some of the notable personalities at the tourney include; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retired); Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Hon Ahmed Wadada.

The son of Capt Hosa who is an executive director, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Osahon Okunbo, who represented the Okunbo’s family expressed gratitude to Hon Ahmed Wadada and organisers for finding his late father worthy of immortalisation.

While reacting to the honour, Osahon said the Okunbo’s family were indeed honoured by the gesture.

He said his late father built bridges that cut across ethnic, religion, tribe and creed.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Okunbo’s Family, I want to say we are indeed grateful. We are grateful to Hon Ahmed Wadada whom we all consider as a family member. Our late father lived a good life worthy of emulation. His love for humanity knows no bounds, so we are not surprised that this is happening. We are indeed grateful,” Osahon said.

Other notable dignitaries that graced the occasion were Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by his deputy Emmanuel Akabe, Seyi Tinubu, former Governor of Adamawa State, Jubril Bindow, Emir of Zazzau, Emir of Keffi, Emir of Nasarawa and other first class emirs from the northern parts of the country.

