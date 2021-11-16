Insecurity: FG to Recruit 10,000 Policemen Annually

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In a bid to boost the security architecture of the country, the federal government, yesterday, said it would embark on the recruitment of 10,000 policemen annually.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Interpol Week in Abuja, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingiyadi, said government was working in concert with the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the police high command to recruit 10,000 policemen annually to boost the security architecture of the country.

“We are currently working in concert with the Police Service Commission and the IGP on the development of a government policy on recruitment of 10,000 policemen annually to boost the security architecture of the country.

“The ministry under my direction has been working with the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the necessary tools and equipment needed by police is secured to take the police to the next level.

“We are also collaborating with other agencies and international partners to make sure that the NPF is adequately equipped to support other relevant agencies to deliver on their mandate,” he said.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, stated that Interpol had provided support for the law enforcement community in combating diverse crimes, particularly, cyber crime, terrorism, maritime piracy, human trafficking, illicit trafficking in goods and environmental crimes.

“The organisation has also initiated various projects that are geared towards supporting our airports in combating major security threats. Interpol is a platform for all security agencies, safety agencies, the military to collaborate, synergise and cooperate in combating and fighting crime”, he said.

