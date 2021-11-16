Insecurity: Bauchi CAN Chairman Laments Hopelessness of Nigerians

Segun Awofadeji

Considering the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and the dwindling economic situation which have made life hard for Nigerians, the country has been described as a people without hope for a better tomorrow.

The assertion was made by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State chapter, Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus, while speaking last Sunday at a summit on security organised by the state chapter of the Youth Wing of Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

According to him, “As it is now, we are in a time of chaos, hunger, poverty, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, corruption and many other vices that have retarded the development of every facet of human existence.”

He further lamented that “the Church has failed by not doing much to check the involvement of the youths in all the vices happening across the country. Christian youths are deeply involved in the mess. Where then lieth the hope for a better Nigeria?”

Speaking on the theme: ‘In times like this, what is the role of Christian youths in fighting insecurity’, Dimeus drew his text from Exodus 9:14 and Isaiah 2:1-5, saying: “Christian youths have significant roles to play in times like these. We don’t have to aggravate the already worsened situation as youths.”

According to him, “Check out those involved in Boko Haram terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other vices, you will discover that majority of them are youths. This is not telling positive for the future of Nigeria. We must do something quickly to bring back the youths to their senses.

“We should not be ignorant of the situation; as Christian youths, we must live upright, be good examples and followers of the meekness of Jesus Christ. Shun vices, and concentrate on doing well always.”

He then promised that CAN as a body would continue to protect the integrity and interest of the Christian youths in the state, warning however that “we will not hesitate to expose and handover to security agencies any youth involved in any criminal activity.”

The CAN chairman then called on the government at all levels to step up security measures across the country to save guard the lives of all Nigerians, particularly at this yuletide period when movements from one place to another is at its peak.

In his remarks, the Director of Youth in CCN, Dr. Ishola Michael, opined that the youths, as the future of the church, must be awaken in order to take their rightful position in the scheme of things in the Nigeria project.

He emphasised that when the youths are properly educated on the roles they are expected to play in times like these, they will become responsible leaders of the church, which will then affect the society positively.

Earlier, the President of the YOWICCN, Bro. Bitrus Gwakata, said the summit was organised with the aim to bring the youths up to know that they have a stake in the Nigeria project, and must do everything possible to effectively participate in it.

