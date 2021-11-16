Ikeja Golf Bubbles with 500 Golfers Set for Championship Title

A little over 500 players have been marked to play at the on-going 50th Ikeja Golf Club Championship with the event in many categories got underway on Monday in Lagos.

The Captain of the Club, Hakeem Akintoye, explained that the weeklong activities would cover ‘everybody’ including the Lady golfers.

“Unlike other golf clubs in Lagos that engage in other sporting activities and ceremonies, we stick to golf only. That is why we pride ourselves as the foremost golf club in Lagos,” Akintoye pointed out.

According to him, this year’s edition of the Ikeja Golf Club Championship, which runs from November 15 to 21, will produce champions in single and doubles matches.

Akintoye said that between 80 to 90 golfers took part in day-one opening event, just as 60 to 70 professional golfers are also expected to take part in the event.

He said: “The Ladies will take their turn on Wednesday, while Thursday will be opened to all the golfers. Friday is Day One of the Club Championship event and Saturday is Day Two. The club champions for the year will be picked on Sunday,” he said.

“In Ikeja Golf Club, we don’t make income. We play golf for pleasure. Apart from this championship, our corporate golf challenge event will hold in January. We also play our inter-club matches between August and September. Ikeja golf club also caters for the young ones. Last month, we hosted the Awa Ibraheem Junior Open Championship for youths from various golf clubs across the country,” he said.

Akintoye commended all the sponsors that made this year’s championship success, just as he called on more corporate organisations to join them next year.

