How Oyo APC Arrived at Harmonised List of New State Executives

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Fresh facts have emerged on how various tendencies in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), contributed to the composition of new state executives of the party.

THISDAY gathered that contrary to the outcry raised by some leaders of the party that the October 30 congress which has become source of contention was solely hijacked by Senator Teslim Folarin, each of the leaders had input in the list.

It will be recalled that stakeholders and leaders of the party last Friday met at the Awosika, Ibadan, residence of former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, where they approved a harmonised list of the state executives of the party.

The Chairman of Oyo APC State Congress Appeal Panel Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Samuel Ogbuku, was also in attendance to authenticate the reconciled list as directed by APC CECPC.

THISDAY investigation revealed that in the harmonised list the new state Chairman of the party, Hon. Ajiboye Omodewu, is a member of Ajimobi Legacy Forum and served as Commissioner under the administration of late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters as well as Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey.

For the post of state Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas, who was picked, is a core loyalist of late former Governor Lam Adesina and was endorsed by all the leaders of the party in Ibarapaland where he hails from.

it was also learnt that the state Secretary: Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, was choosen as consensus candidate by APC leaders in Oyo zone that include Pa C.A Ajibade; Rt. Hon. Asimiyu Alarape, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, Dr. Yunus Akintunde, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, Kazeem Kolawole Raji, Hon. Kazeem Tunde Isiaka, Hon. Seyi Adisa and Engr. Idris Adeoye.

Similarly, Mrs. Monisola Tegbe, the state Deputy Secretary, was nominated by Ladoja Group and the leadership of Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP) in Oyo State APC while the

state Treasurer, Alhaji Lekan Busari, was nominated by Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN.

THISDAY furthered gathered that the Youth Leader, Aremu John , was a candidate of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare while the Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Sadare, was nominated by the outgoing state Chairman of Oyo APC, Chief Akin Oke

In the same vein, the state Auditor, Alhaji Lukuman Anwo, it was learnt was nominated by Hon. Bimbo Kolade of Ajimobi Legacy Forum and endorsed by Pa C.A Ajibade; Rt. Hon. Asimiyu Alarape, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi (Skimeh), Dr. Yunus Akintunde, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, Kazeem Kolawole Raji, Hon. Kazeem Tunde Isiaka, Hon. Seyi Adisa and Engr. Idris Adeoye.

For the position of state Welfare Officer, the woman who was picked, Mrs. Moteleola Taiwo, it was learnt is a nominee of all leaders of Ibarapaland led by Chief Jolaosho and Dr. Olusola Ayandele while state Women Leader, Alhaja Tinu Adigun, was nominated by a member of the House of Representatives representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency and member, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Musiliu Akinremi.

THISDAY also gathered that the Senatorial Chairman (Oyo South), Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, the outgoing State Secretary, was nominated by late former Governor Adesina Group (Lamists) while that of Senatorial Chairman (Oyo North), Hon. Tunde Oloyede, was nominated by former Governor Alao-Akala.

