Gombe Targets 100,000 ‘Street’ Children for Better Life

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Facilitators of ‘At Risk Children Programme (ARC-P), who graduated from a three week training in Gombe State are to enjoy a N30,000 monthly allowance for the duration of the programme.

Similarly, no fewer than 100,000 vulnerable street children between the ages of seven and 24 in the state who are living in very risky conditions would benefit from various interventions rolled out under the project aimed at getting them off the streets for a better life.

Special Adviser to the state Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, on Human Capital Development, Sani Ahmed Haruna, stated this at the graduation ceremony of 500 ARC-P facilitators in Gombe yesterday.

These youth facilitators trained in animal fattening, cosmetology, beads and leather work, fish and poultry farming as well as food and beverages, are expected to serve as the direct link to these children at risk.

All the 500 facilitators have signed and agreed to work for the betterment of all ‘at-risk children’ in Gombe State.

According to him, “Their appointment letters will be issued as soon as we connect them to our proposed 25 Temporary Community Hubs, as we are already working hand in hand with all the 11 LGA’s in the state through ALGON and the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.”

However, the state Governor, Muhammad Yahaya, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his administration’s empowerment initiative of At Risk Children Programme (ARC-P), which he said has significantly helped in tackling crises associated with vulnerable children and youths that are potentially at risk of both physical and psychological state of wellbeing.

He also commended the determination and commitment of the project advisory committee under the leadership of his wife, Hajiya Asmau Inuwa Yahaya, and that of the project implementation team.

In her remarks, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Social Investment, Hajiya Maryam Uwais, who is also the national team lead of the ARC-P, challenged the pioneer graduands that additional responsibility has been placed on their shoulders to ensure the safety of vulnerable members of their respective communities.

