Four Persons Die in Uyo from Alleged Abuse of Road Signs

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Four persons have reportedly died in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital for the past two months for ignoring road traffic signs. Eyewitnesses said yesterday that the accidents occurred on different days at night along the Oron Road axis of the 3rd Ring Road in the metropolis under construction by Hensek Integrated Services Limited.

One of the vehicles was said to have overran the roundabouts under construction with six vehicles including a truck and five cars. Three of the vehicles were damaged beyond repairs while the occupants died on the spot.

The most recent occurred on October 31, 2021 which involved a commercial driver identified as Eric, an indigene of Onna Local Government Area of the state but residing in Uyo.

His colleagues at the park, Joseph Okon, told journalists that Eric might have been on top speed to book his turn at the park when his car hit the roundabout, somersaulted and died on died on the spot that morning.

“We heard the sound of crash from the Motor Park which is very close to the roundabout and we rushed to the scene. We were surprised to see the levels of damage on his car with him inside the vehicle because where he lives Mbiabong community is less than a kilometre to this park.

“We broke the car, brought him out but he was already dead with blood all over his body inside the badly damaged car.” Okon said.

On whether the deceased was under the influence of alcohol, he added, “I can’t tell because that time was too early for someone to get drunk but I am suspecting that he over-sped and lost control while trying to negotiate the roundabout.”

Another driver at the park said the road signs provided by the construction firm were not visible enough.

“There is road signs, but the signs are not easily noticeable at night because there are not reflective enough to vehicles light at night.

“There should have been the type used by the Federal Road Safety Corps which someone can easily see the reflective warning light at night on the danger ahead.”

However, when newsmen visited the area, it was observed that the warning signs were conspicuous on each side of the road, few metres before the roundabout with construction tape on the roundabout and other barricaded areas under construction.

A top official of Hensek Construction who pleaded anonymity referred newsmen to the State Ministry of Works.

He expressed reservations over the attitude of drivers on roads under construction in different parts of the state.

The Ring Road, he said is yet to be handed over to the state government while the company has ensured that adequate signs to alert drivers and commuters on the dangers posed by construction equipments, excavations and right of way were put in place at appropriate locations.

Regrettably, he said despite enlightenment campaigns by the Federal Road Safety Commission and other bodies, over speeding and carelessness of some drivers especially the commercial drivers have resulted in most of the accidents.

The state commissioner of works Prof. Eno Ibanga could not reached as he was said to be out of the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

