Firm Pledges Food Sustainability through Investment, Innovation

Funmi Ogundare

Tetra Pak, a food processing and packaging solutions company, has expressed its readiness to address the challenges of food sustainability in the country through investment and innovation efforts.

Speaking during the virtual media lunch of the organisation’s 2021 sustainability report, held recently, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr. Adolfo Orive noted that it is focused on reducing its carbon footprint, increasing recycling, protecting biodiversity and enhancing access to safe, nutritious food for people worldwide.

According to him, “our sustainability report reiterates the need for a comprehensive, holistic approach to sustainability; where we are protecting the food that is produced globally, the people that we work with, and the planet we live on.”

He added that the organisation is fully committed to playing its part, both in enhancing food access and reducing environmental impact, adding that every step will count if it is able to meet its sustainability ambitions.

“As long as we keep innovating and collaborating, we can strive for a sustainable future that protects what’s good,”Orive said.

Managing Director, Tetra Pak, West Africa, Oshiokamele Aruna said the organisation is constantly harnessing the inherent potential and the greater value proposition that investment in sustainability offers.

“Food access and food insecurity have significant environmental impacts especially in West Africa, and finding a common ground between food production and environmental conservation is crucial to survival.

“We will continue to employ more sustainable and innovative models as well as continued innovation to advance the food packaging and processing space,” he said.

In its bid to leverage partnerships and expand its sustainability initiatives, he noted that the organisation signed a recycling agreement with Onward paper Mill to develop sustainable recycling solutions for post-consumer beverage cartons in Nigeria.

