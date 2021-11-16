Buhari Back in Abuja After 16-day Official Trip Abroad

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the nation’s capital, Abuja, after a 16-day official trip to Scotland, France and South Africa.

The President, who arrived in the Nigeria Air Force 1 official aircraft at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:45pm, departed from Durban in South Africa, where he attended the opening of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 on Monday

The President had before his trip to South Africa on Saturday, November 13 participated in the thre-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF) in France, having arrived on Tuesday, November 9, as a guest of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

President Buhari had earlier been in Glasgow, Scotland, before the outing in France, where he participated in the 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

In all, the outside engagements kept the President out of the country for 16 days, having left Nigerian shores on October 31.

