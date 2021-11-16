Bauchi to Access N30b World Bank Facility to Fight Environmental Problems

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Determined to check environmental problems largely caused by flood disaster in various local government areas during this year’s raining season, the Bauchi State government is to access a N30 billion World Bank grant.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr. Kabir Ibrahim, during the commencement of evacuation of sand that covered some areas of Cheledi, in Kirfi Local Government Area during the raining season.

The BASEPA DG said flooding in the state was rampant as it ravaged many local government areas including Kirfi, which was so devastated that the state government solicited the support of the World Bank.

He explained that the state government agreed to contribute N1billion as counterpart fund,which would be captured in the proposed 2022 state budget saying, “We know that the state government cannot do it alone, that was why we asked for World Bank intervention funding, which they promised after paying the counterpart, and is one of the state government priority at the moment”.

Chairman of Kirfi local government council, Garba Musa Bara, reiterated the determination of the people of the area to contribute thier quota to the evacuation exercise.

“We have been able to get the listening ears of the DG of BASEPA, who mobilised to come here and evacuate the sand that is a menace to us. It will be cleared from our pathways. Arrangement is made to run away from that would eventually bring such disaster in future”.

The district head of Cheledi, Alhaji Sale Bello, while commending the Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for the prompt action and response during the flooding in the communities, maintained that they were always ready to abide by the laws of the land, and respect for constituted authority.

