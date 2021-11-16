APC Begins Sale of Forms for Ekiti, Osun Guber Polls

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the commencement of the sale of forms for the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun States governoship elections.

The party, in a statement issued Tuesday by the National Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti State governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun State.

He said in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines, the party has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

Akpanudoedehe said for Ekiti State, notice of election to the state chapter was Monday, November 15, 2021, while the sale of forms at APC National Secretariat, Abuja commenced on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

He said the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents to the APC national secretariat is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The secretary said screening of aspirants will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022, while publication of claims and objections will be held on Monday January 17, 2022.

Akpanudoedehe said screening appeals is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, while the primary election will take place on Saturday, January 22, 2022 and election appeal will take place on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

For Osun State, he noted that the notice of election to the state chapter is on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, while sale of forms at APC Secretariat, Abuja will commence on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The secretary said the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is scheduled for Friday February 18, 2022.

Akpanudoedehe stressed that the screening of aspirants will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, while publication of claims and objections is scheduled Friday, February 25, 2022.

He said screening appeal will hold on Monday, February 28, 2022, while primary election is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 and election appeal will take place on Thursday, March 20, 2022.

According to him, “The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5 million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5 million.

“However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.”

