Again, Rampaging Bandits Kill 28 in Sokoto, Raze Houses in Niger

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Gun men suspected to be armed bandits on Sunday and yesterday killed no fewer than 28 persons in three communities of Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A source in the area said the three communities where the killing took place are Kalmulo, Runji and Kawadata.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said bandits in their hundreds stormed the three communities Sunday and yesterday shooting sporadically killing about 28 persons.

Another source said most of the villagers are now taking refuge in Niger Republic as the place is not yet safe

He further said the remaining people in the communities are living in high apprehension, fearing further attack. According to source, the whole local government is not safe.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sanusi, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) neither picked nor returned a telephone call put across to him.

But when THISDAY contacted the Commissioner of Security and Career Studies Col, Garba Moyi , he confirmed that bandits attacked the three communities.

Moyi further said the local vigilante in these communities resisted the attack, stressing that there were casualty in both camps of the bandits and the vigilante. But he refused to disclose the number of the casualty.

Illela, a commercial and border town in Sokoto state has been affected due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.

THISDAY earlier reported that both the local government chairman and some big men in the local government took refuge in Niger Republic for the fear of being kidnapped.

Meanwhile, bandits also invaded communities in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State setting houses ablaze and kidnapping villagers.

THISDAY learnt that the villages already overrun by the bandits include New Kachiwe, Zagzaga and old Kabila.

The bandits numbering not less than 60 and riding on motorcycles as well as armed with sophisticated weapons were also said to be expanding their operations to other villages in the area.

It was not known how many people had been killed or kidnapped because the entire area was still in total confusion with people running for their dear lives.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to THISDAY on phone several people have been trapped on their farms while many villagers were seen in lorries trying to escape the “ war zone”.

He said where the people will settle will be another problem because there is no IDP camp in the area.

The affected communities are just a few kilometers from Sarkin- Pawa the headquarters of the local government where security men are stationed but the eyewitness said there has been no action from the security agents.

He said that the local vigilante who tried to repel the bandits were overwhelmed by the number of the bandits and their superior fire power “ so they have to retreat”.

THISDAY further gathered that in the absence of regular security operatives the local government has sought the assistance of local vigilante from a nearby local government.

It was gathered that the ultimate aim of the bandits is to settle in the already conquered villages according to the eyewitness.

When contacted the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane confirmed the story saying, “ it is just happening so I cannot give you any details”.

Matane, however, said government and the security agencies would take actions that would lead to the bandits being sacked from the areas already overtaken before saying that the armed men could have infiltrated the area from Kaduna and Zamfara states the states Niger state shares boundaries within the axis.

