First Lagos-Island Economic Summit Holds Tuesday

Mary Nnah

The maiden edition of the Lagos-Island Economic Summit organised by the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment in partnership with the Lagos Island Connect (LIC) hold Tuesday (today).

The organisers said the summit with the theme “Sustainable Youth Engagement and Development”, will lead to economic growth and development.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond, explained that the summit was part of a strategy to effectively leverage on extensive human and capital resources to catalyse economic growth and development in the state.

The summit will have Co-Founder, Lagos Island Connect (LIC), Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Otunba Femi Pedro, and Erelu Kuti of Lagos, HRH Chevalier Abiola Dosunmu, amongst reputable development advocates as lead discussants.

Hammond explained further that the forum will create a platform to discuss these key issues; constraints, policy recommendations, quick wins and priority initiatives that will set an agenda for new models for deeper youth’s engagement and sustainable economies.

In her remark, the Co-founder of Lagos Island Connect, Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti described the Summit as a people-centred approach towards identifying economic, social and political challenges.

“Lagos Island Connect (LIC) is pioneering the idea of bringing shared prosperity to every neighbourhood in Lagos-Island by exploring potential opportunities that would accelerate economic developments”, she noted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

