“33” Export Lager Backs S’Eagles to Beat Cape Verde

The official beer of the Super Eagles, “33” Export Lager beer, has expressed absolute confidence in the team ahead of the make or mar clash with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesday in Lagos.

Super Eagles maintained their two-point advantage going into the final group game of the World Cup qualifiers after beating the Lone Star of Liberia 2-0 in Tangier, Morocco on Saturday.

The three-time African Champions must now avoid defeat in their final group game in order to make it to the playoffs.

Having defeated Cape Verde in their own backyard earlier in the qualifiers, “33” Export Lager is tipping Eagles to complete a double over the Blue Sharks just like they did against Liberia’s Lone Stars.

Head Media, Digital, PR & Sponsorship Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Wasiu Ola Abiola, assured the support for the Eagles is unshaken as demonstrated even when the result did not go the way of Gernot Rohr’s men.

“The brand’s standard is total victory, even though a draw is enough to see us through. We have to win to further push Nigeria higher on the FIFA rankings ahead of next month’s playoff draw,” he said.

While offering maximum support for the Eagles, 33 Export Lager and Amstel Malta Ultra have continued to build a solid fan base and connect Nigerians and passionate football fans with each other.

“33” Export’s Lets Go Naija slogan now rents the air every other match day as fans continue to play their crucial role of motivating the players and team as a whole.

The Super Eagles are hoping for a seventh appearance at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

