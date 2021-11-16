2023: Igbo Youths Want PDP, APC to Zone Presidency to S’East

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider a Nigerian president of the Southeast extraction in 2023 as part of efforts to build a new Nigeria.

National President of the Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

Igboayaka bemoaned the political fragility of Nigeria, which he regretted was at its peak of breaking and lamented the scars that have been inflicted on the nation.

He maintained that denying a Southeastern aspirant the presidential ticket could arguably deteriorate the condition of the country into a more piteous sight.

“The only remedy is to collectively install Southeastern person as the next president of Nigeria. There are bruises and wounds all over Nigeria, the only balm to heal the wounds is by APC and PDP giving their presidential ticket in 2023 to any aspirant of Southeast extraction. Any mistake will turn the wounds of Nigeria into cancer that will lay Nigeria to rest at the end of the year 2023.”

Igboayaka stated that the ultimate price of peace and unity every “reasonable Nigerian would pay is to embrace in its totality, the Nigeria president of Southeast extraction in 2023.”

Igboayaka said Nigeria had been struck with a dangerous pandemic and renowned moral political scientists had discovered the political vaccine, which was “Nigeria President of Southeast extraction Vaccine.ÆAny conspiracy by powers designed to deny Southeastern APC and PDP tickets will be like the result of rejection of ‘Aburi Accord of 4th/5th January 1967 by Gen. Gowon.”

