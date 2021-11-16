1,500 Benefit from NYSC Medical Outreach in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

No fewer than 1,500 persons yesterday benefited from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Medical Outreach in Kware Local Government of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the event at Sarkin Yarma Primary School Kware the NYSC State Coordinator Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba said the gesture was through NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers(HIRD)

According to Nakamba, the programme is aimed at mobilising corps members to provide health intervention to the general public especially those in the rural areas.

“In Sokoto this is the second phase of the medical outreach this year, the first one took place at Wamakko local government some months ago he stated.

He maintained that NYSC had impacted positively on the people of the state through community development service (CDS) particularly in education, health and environmental sanitation.

He commended the corps members for their dedication to service while describing them as qualified to offer the medical services.

Nakamba thanked the people for their impressive turn out and their cooperation towards the success of the outreach.

On his part, the leader of the medical team Dr. Ihejirika Hezekiah Ekeledo, said malaria has the highest numbers of cases followed by childhood Diarrhea and hypertension.

Ihejirika further disclosed that some patients were referred to specialist hospitals for follow up due to the nature of their ailments stressing that most referral are surgical.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries the District Head of Kware Sarkin Yamma Alhaji Muhammad Dan’Iya represented by DanGaladima Kware Alhaji Ahmad Balarabe thanked NYSC for considering his community for the outreach.

He lauded NYSC for the benevolence gesture calling on other agencies to emulate NYSC

He appealed to them to make the exercise a routine one.

