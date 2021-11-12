Utobuiro Wins 3rd Edition of 4 Inch Heel Race Competition

A 21-year-old 200 level Actuarial Science undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Grace Utobuiro, has emerged the winner of the third edition of the 4 Inch High Heel Race Competition at the NIS Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Utobuiro out-paced 14 other contestants to emerge winner at the one-day 100m event.

In the heats, she enjoyed easy runs, but was however given a strong challenge in the final by Favour Eluwa and Zainab Ayinla who had to settle for the second and third positions respectively.

The 4 Inch Race Competition is a special event aimed at creating excitement and entertainment and confident among young women in Nigeria. It is the first of its kind in Lagos, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Positioned to be a funtertainment (fun and entertainment) programme, young Nigerian girls between the ages of 18-35 years, participated wearing 4-inch high heeled stilettos shoe to compete in a 100m race.

The event which was organised by DAK Marketing Services Limited (DMS Limited), a marketing communications company based in Lagos, as part of its CSR.

Utobuiro went home with N200,000 and gift items, while Favour and Zainab received N150,000 and N100,000 respectively as well as gift items.

Sponsors includes Recare limited, makers of Natures Gentle Touch, 7 UP bottling Company, BIC Nigeria, Avis Nigeria and Ekulo group of Companies.

