Two Sentenced to Death for Murder in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced two persons to death by hanging. The convicts are Fayomi Femi and Jamiu Oyediran, who were convicted for offences bordering on conspiracy and murder.

Handing down the harsh verdict yesterday Justice, Adekunle Adeleye, said: “The prosecutor had led credible evidence linking the defendants to commission of the two offences. Having found them guilty of the offences of conspiracy and murder, the two of them are hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment for offence of conspiracy and also to death for offence of murder. May God almighty has mercy on your souls”.

According to the charges, the defendants on 11th of December, 2017 in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, conspired and murdered one Adeoye Adegoke, contrary to Sections 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

One of the deceased relatives who testified before court said, he met his brother on the hospital bed on that day, struggling for his life before he gave up the ghost.

The deceased, according to the witness, was tied to the stake and beaten to death by the convicts and other defendants, who are now at large for stealing a bag of Indian Hemp.

The fleeing suspects are: Seyi Koro, Ilesanmi Babaloja, Dare Jamiyu Kabiru, Johnson Festus, Ganiyu Owolabi Yinka, Michael Oyeniyi and others.

Barrister Gbemiga Adaramola, the prosecutor, in proving his case called six witnesses and also tendered statements of the defendants and witnesses, photographs of the deceased, sticks, rope, medical reports among others as exhibits.

The convicts spoke in their own defence through their counsel and called no witness.

