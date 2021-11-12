Three Killed in Fatal Auto Crash in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Three people were reportedly dead yesterday evening in a multiple fatal accident along Ilorin-Jebba express way near Shao junction in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the auto crash, which happened at about 6:10 pm involved two vehicles and was caused by speed violation.

According to the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Jonathan Owoade, seven people including five males and two females were involved in the crash.

He also said that one male and two females died in the crash, adding that four persons sustained varying degrees of fracture injury.

Owoade said that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was a white colour commercial Iveco trailer with the registration number T-0341KT, adding that the driver had no national driver’s licence.

He also said that the second vehicle was a red colour commercial salon Toyota Corolla car with registration number

AFN 274 NY, adding that the national driver’s license of the driver was not available.

The FRSC sector commander said that the victims of the crash had been taken to a nearby Bertholomew Clinic, while the corpses were deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) morgue.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

