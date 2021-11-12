Sports Minister Inaugurates Ten-year Football Devt Committee

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has inaugurated the Nigerian Football Ten-year Development Masterplan Committee.

The inauguration took place yesterday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Sports Minister said the Committee would have 12 weeks to work at the first instance which could be extended if the need arises.

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima is the chairman of the Committee. Yemi Idowu, a sports entrepreneur is the vice chairman.

The Director of Grassroots in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Bode Durotoye will be the Secretary of the Committee and will be assisted by a former General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), Barrister Musa Amadu.

Other members of the committee include; NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, former Nigerian internationals, Segun Odegbami, Sunday Oliseh and Emmanuel Babayaro.

Others include respected women football advocate and promoter, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, top sports journalists, Ikeddy Isiguzo and Ade Ojeikere.

Also serving on the committee are Augustine Ojiabor, John Opubor and Tony Nnachetta.

