Southern Governors’ Forum Congratulates Soludo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, over his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Akure by the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

Akeredolu also commended the people of Anambra State for trooping out to exercise their franchise in spite of the security challenges in the state.

The SGF chairman, who charged Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead, noted that security and economic challenges in the southern part of the country and Nigeria at large, required joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

According to him, “We look forward to working with Prof. Charles Soludo under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum, for the peace, security and development of Anambra State, southern Nigeria, and the country at large.

“No doubt, we will be happy to explore the experience of the governor-elect, as it relates to the economy and also help in our efforts to keep the people of the southern Nigeria safe.

“Prof Soludo’s experience as a consummate economist will be of great asset to the good people of Anambra State, Southern Governors’ Forum and the country in general. Our efforts towards economic integration and enhanced socio-economic relationship in the SGF will undoubtedly be boosted in many respects.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the forum, I congratulate Soludo and wish him the best as he prepares for the Herculean task ahead.”

