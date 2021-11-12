Sky Film Distribution Champions African Content

Rebecca Ejifoma

As part of its commitment to champion true narratives and original African contents, Sky Mall Global Investments Limited has launched Sky Film Distribution. The distribution company is created to partner with filmmakers to produce and make available family-friendly, socially inspiring and faith-based movies.

It has an assortment of international titles featuring independent titles, Hollywood, Bollywood, Nollywood among other industries globally.

On the launch of its new outlet, the Sales and Marketing Team Lead, Sky Cinemas/ Sky Films, Fortune Olaleye, explained that Sky Film would share its slate of films, which will offer a unique platform for the best of creative talents in film making.

“We shall be working closely with filmmakers to take advantage of the generous tax incentives offered by the government by working around the country,” she expounded.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Sky Film Distribution, Mr. Macaulay Akaniyene implore the government to support Nollywood movie projects that would add to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

“It’s a sure way of taking the industry to heights never before imagined,” he said, noting that beneficiaries will include actors, technical crew and other film professionals, who deserve better remuneration and greater standard of living.

Akaniyene acknowledged that they stand a better chance of collaborating to give Hollywood and other international movie bodies a run for their money, earning Oscars nominations.

