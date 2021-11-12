Sarki: Why I Wanted to Contest as APC National Women Leader

A businessman from Kano State, Mr. Ameer Sarki yesterday disclosed that he wanted to contest the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader position because of his passion to assist women and position them for political appointments amongst others.

Sarki revealed this to journalists after his meeting with the National Women Representative of the party, Hon. Stella Okotete, adding that his intention was not to slight the womenfolks but to support them.

He bemoaned the idea of politicians promising and using women before elections only to abandon them afterwards.

He, however, stepped down his ambition and promised to support any female candidate who picks the form ahead the national convention. He praised the wisdom of the incumbent women leader and her maturity and inclusiveness in carrying both young and old women along in her programmes for the party.

“ We need young leaders like Hon Stella Okotete who genuinely loves the people and serving them well in her capacity as the women leader. We are proud of her achievements and I am calling on the party stalwarts to focus on her because she has so much more to deliver ahead of 2023.

Sarki also hinted of his desire to form a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) that would be women-oriented and would serve as a platform to support women and the girl-child especially in the area of education for Northern children.

Responding, Okotete commended him for the courageous step taken so far and urged him to do more in advancing the course of women politically and economically.

“I am using this medium to call on our men to support women so they can occupy both party and political positions as we prepare for the National convention and in alignment with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari who is a gender-friendly president,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

