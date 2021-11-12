Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week Holds November

Mary Nnah

The Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week (PHFDW) 2021 is set to hold from November 19 to 20, 2021.

Organised by Ngozi Ferrari, a former model and chief executive of Wave Model Management, the Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week, seeks to expand the potential power of fashion as a tool to alleviate poverty, capacitate and empower local fashion designers and lifestyle brands, facilitating market and network opportunities in order to ensure growth and sustainability of their business as well as celebrating the people, the culture and sophistication inherent in them.

First launched in 2019 with the theme “Fashion…the New Oil and Gas”, the essence Ferrari said was to let people know that outside of the oil and gas, which Port Harcourt is hitherto known for, there is another industry capable of shaping the economy of the state.

As this year’s event will be held at the prestigious EUI Event Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ferarri, who is also boss of Wave Events Global Limited, said this year’s event is themed “Revitalising the Economy through Fashion tourism”.

She explained that the fashion business has gone beyond promoting the industry alone but also has the capacity to develop tourism and drive trade.

“The big capitals of fashion cities understood this a long time ago and have used platforms like this to promote tourism and drive trade in their various countries. Emerging societies are gradually embracing this trend and it’s a good time for us as a community to tag along”, he noted.

This year’s event will feature international fashion designers from South Africa, Uganda, Kenya as well as the big names in home-grown brands including Ejiro Amos tafiri, Koffi Akatua from Ghana, Martin Kadida Tanzania amongst others.

With support from Lush Hair, Vino Emporium, Ms Steph 2022, EUI Event Centre, and others, organisers are looking forward to a great show. It promises to be yet another world class event.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

