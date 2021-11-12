Pastor Bags Life Imprisonment for Defiling a Teenager

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, yesterday sentenced Mr. Justice Aniele, pastor of a pentecostal church to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old female teenager (name withheld) in Port Harcourt.

Aniele, who pastor’s in one the Assemblies of God Church in the state, was said to have unlawfully sexually abused the 14-year-old victim, an orphan under his care and subsequently impregnated her.

THISDAY learned that the rape incident happened on December 11, 2017, at Amaji community in Omuma Local Government Area of the state where he worked as a pastor.

Delivering her judgement on the matter, which lasted for about four years, the presiding Judge, Justice Augusta Kingsley-Chuku, found the accused guilty.

Convicting the accused, the judge said he (Aniele) took advantage of the minor under his care and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her which resulted in pregnancy and the birth of a little baby boy that later died.

The Court held that the accused did not show any remorse for his actions, by attempting to abort the pregnancy more than once and for threatening to kill the victim should she reveal the truth to anyone.

Justice Kingsley-Chuku further noted that the offence committed is punishable under section 32, sub 2 of Rivers State Child Rights Law 2009.

Speaking with newsmen after the judgement, the State Prosecution Counsel, Lilian Franklin, said justice has been served on the victim and the state.

She said: “We got judgement today for unlawful sexual intercourse with a child with a maximum sentence which life in imprisonment.

“Police concluded investigation and the case file was sent to the Ministry of Justice and immediately we called witnesses to testify in court which they did, the victim has also testified.

“The IPO was called to testify and he called the doctor that attempted abortion for the defendant. Although he refused, he testified which strengthened our case that the defendant actually brought the victim for a failed abortion and she had a baby instead although the baby died.

“Today, we are glad that we got justice for the victim and the state and it should serve as a deterrent for others that have children in their care and would want to molest or abuse them for other things than allowing them to be children that they are”.

Also, Chisom Anyalebechi, counsel who represented FIDA holding a watching brief in the matter, expressed happiness that the accused was convicted for the crime.

“We are so happy. Immensely grateful for getting this judgement, it will act as a detorant to others because so many people are taking away with this and the victims and family are complisanct sometimes. There should be an end to all these by prosecuting this matter, be diligent while doing it and see that you get judgement.

“We charged this matter under Child Rights Law and not criminal Code, hence the judgement for life imprisonment”.

