Parthian Partners Offers Clients Features that Manages Finance from One App

Dke Onwuamaeze

The Parthian Partners has added new features to its i-invest that would help its subscribers to manage their finances better in one mobile apps without downloading multiple applications in their mobile devices.

It said that the updated features would also make it more convenient for clients to have control over their finances, which could help to reduce financial stress caused by debt, unplanned expenses, or an impulse to spend on things we could not afford.

It said that the new i-invest now has a fresh look and easy to use interface that renders seamless and convenient financial experience that would allow clients to securely purchase and manage treasury bills, Eurobonds and equities.

“These new features make i-invest an integrated platform for finance management. As such, rather than having several applications downloaded on your mobile device for different financial transactions, you can now manage your money in one place on the i-invest app,” it said.

It also said that the new features have personalised savings that could enable clients to choose how they want to save their money depending on their goals, adding that although taking charge of one’s finances could “be a daunting task to keep up with, having a mobile application like i-invest that helps you save, plan expenses, and invest all in one place can be an important step to financial freedom.

