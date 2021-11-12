On the Peaceful Conduct of Anambra Governorship Election

Alex Obiogbolu praises the peaceful conduct of the recent governorship election in Anambra State and applauds the orderly conduct of the people of Anambra

I congratulate Ndi-Anambra for a successful governorship election which held on November 6 in 20 Local Government Areas of the state and on November 9 at Ihiala LGA.

Following on the heels of our Governorship Candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, I congratulate the Governor-Elect of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo and the APGA Campaign Organisation for their victory. This is a “You win, I win” situation as this was a victory for Ndi Anambra, as those who wished our state doom were put to shame.

The conduct of the good people of the state before, during and after the election was a beauty to behold and shall definitely become a shining example to other states of the federation.

Despite the huge expectations from the highly touted Biometric Voters’ Accreditation (BVAS) system, it turned out to be the sad note of the election. Coupled with poorly trained and poorly motivated staff, thousands of voters who turned out in huge numbers contrary to what pundits had predicted, returned home unable to cast their votes. Thousands who cast their votes had these precious votes cancelled as a result of failure to employ the malfunctioning BVAS machines.

Despite this, we cannot thank God Almighty enough for the peace that pervaded our state throughout the Election Day.

I commend the security agents who conducted themselves with more professionalism during the conduct of the election and thank God for the safety of lives.

The members and officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and all the members of the PDP 2021 Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation under the Chairperson of Senator Uche Ekwunife must be singled out for acknowledgement, they all in their own ways contributed to the campaign efforts of the party.

For me, it is such a special privilege to work with most of you, and I must add that working with some of you availed me the opportunity to know more about you. So much lessons were learnt while working with you on ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu’ project.

Of course, words will not be enough for me to appreciate the PDP’s Governorship candidate in the just concluded election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo who found me worthy to be the Director General (DG) of his PDP 2021 Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation. Mr. Valentine Ozigbo exhibited extra ordinary intellect and leadership that saw not only his emergence as the candidate of the party, PDP, but saw the far reach of his Ka Anambra Chawapu message amongst Ndi Anambra . He made our party proud and inspired hope in the youths and professionals of Anambra State.

Particular reference must be made to party faithful who were in the trenches day and night. These men and women of honour who on certain cases put their lives on the line, toiled to ensure ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu’ project gain currency. I must say with all sense of responsibility that these persons have written their names in marble in the sand of time.

All the candidates of 18 political parties that participated in the governorship election must be commended for their maturity and for running issue based campaign before the election. Their disposition of course was responsible for the peaceful polls. Anambra State has again proved to be the Light of the Nation with the outstanding leadership qualities demonstrated by the candidates of the different political parties.

Once again, I congratulate the winner of the November 6 governorship election, Prof Charles Soludo. There is no gain stating the fact that election is over and it is time to rebuild Anambra State again. This has continued to be his particular message in the past 12 years and It is my earnest desire that he would put Anambra State first in all his dealings as the governor of a state so blessed with abundance of human and material resources.

May the light of God continue to shine upon Anambra State.

Dr Alex Obiogbolu is the Director-General,

PDP 2021 Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation

