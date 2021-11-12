Ogun Woos Industrialists with Operational Facilities

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Ogun State government has called on industries operating in the state to take advantage of its Agro-cargo airport and other similar facilities being provided the present administration to boost their business.

The call was made by the Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, during her tour of Olam Nigeria Limited and the TGI Group locations in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Longe stated that the agro-cargo airport as well as the Economic Development Clusters, the African Development Bank Special Agro-processing Zone and the Afrexim Quality Assurance Centre would offers great advantages to the growth of industries in the state.

She added that the projects would enhance the agricultural value chain, aid symbiotic relationship between small and big businesses, create more job opportunities and also increase export volume of goods produced in Ogun State.

Longe said: “The Agro-cargo Airport and the Economic Development Clusters which the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration is currently working on as well as the African Development Bank Special Agro-Processing Zone and the Afrexim Quality Assurance Centre which will soon commence operation in Ogun State will be of great advantage to businesses.

“Ogun State is open for business. We are working to make it easier for businesses to operate in Ogun State by improving the business enabling environment. Governor Abiodun is big on raising the industrial profile of the State.”

The commissioner commended Olam and the TGI for ensuring strict compliance to COVID-19 protocol and urged the companies to encourage their workers to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus before the 60-day deadline given by the government expires.

Also speaking during the interactive session, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Remi Ogunmefun, assured that the ministry would continue to provide all the necessary assistance for industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to flourish urging them to continue to relate with the government.

In his contribution, the Group Director of Corporate Services, TGI Group, Sagamu, Mr. Michael Onabola, re-affirmed the company’s commitment to continue to relate with the government as partners in progress, adding that all of its workers had been vaccinated through the support of the Ogun State Government.

The Business Managing Director, Olam Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mayank Paliwal, lauded the support of the state government towards the development of industries operating in the state, stressing that the organisation was willing to tap into the advantages of the agro-cargo airport project, the Economic Development Clusters (EDC) as well as the Afrexim Quality Assurance Center as it continues to increase its export volume to the international market.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

