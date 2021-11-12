Obey Court Order, Release My Son, His Sister-in-law, Widow Tells Police

Alex Enumah in Abuja

An 80-year-old widow, Mrs. Bridget Osuhor, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IG) to direct the release of his son, Mr. Jude Osuhor, and his sister-in-law, Miss Happiness Efifie, who are currently being held by the police against the order of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Both Mr. Osuhor and Happiness Efifie have been in police custody in Abuja, since October 15, over alleged murder of Mrs Vivian Efifie, late wife of Mr. Osuhor and immediate elder sister of Miss Happiness.

They were initially arrested on October 2, but were released on bail after the absence of evidence linking them to the death of Vivian.

The police then invited the two applicants to Abuja for further questioning based on a formal complaint by another younger sister of the deceased, one Miss Loveth Efifie.

According to medical report in support of the motion on notice brought against the IG and five others, the late Vivian died from complications related to fibroid.

The 35 years old mother of two was said to be eight weeks pregnant at the time of death.

The medical report and death certificate issued by Dr. Oyetunde Oyeyinka of Healing Field Specialist Clinics, Ajao Estate, Lagos, stated that Vivian died of Fiboid Menorrhagia, Septicemia and Diabetic Ketoacidosis on 14th September.

But Loveth claimed there was foul play and accordingly asked the police to investigate the matter, following which Mr Osuhor and Happiness were then invited to Abuja for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered the police to immediately release the applicants who have been in custody since October 15, 2021.

Justice Ekwo made the order in a ruling in a motion exparte filed by the applicants on November 5, 2021.

The judge further restrained the respondents which include the IG, Nigeria Police Force, DIG Joseph Egbunike, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, from further breaching the rights of the applicants pending the hearing and determination of the motion exparte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1289/2021 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1290/2021 respectively.

However, since November 5, that the order was made, the applicants have remained in the custody of the police.

In the letter to the IG, the widow urged him to use his good office to ensure the release of her detained son and his sister-in-law.

She submitted that her son is being detained illegally on trumped-up allegation just to punish him over the unhealthy relationship between his late wife and Loveth.

While lamenting the prolonged and unlawful detention of her son and Happiness, Mrs Osuhor pleaded with the police to obey court order and release the duo, wondering why the police that is supposed to promote and protect the fundamental rights of citizens should engage in flagrant abuse of same by flouting courting orders.

She said that the family is already in mourning as a result of the untimely death of their beloved daughter, who left behind a six-year-old daughter and a 15-month son and should be allowed to rest in peace by releasing her corpse for burial.

She therefore, implored the police boss, constituted authorities and interested parties to live up to expectations of both families and honest Nigerians by releasing the duo of Jude and Happiness, as directed by the court.

Meanwhile, the family of Loveth in another letter to the IG, have accused their daughter and sister, Loveth of furnishing the police with false information in respect of the death of Vivian.

In the letter dated October 18, and signed by Mr. Tochukwu Efifie, Mrs Cecilia Okuroro, Suzana Adi and Peace Efifie, the family said they are at a loss over Loveth’s action since she had been keeping grudges with the deceased until her death.

“We write on behalf of all the undersigned and all other family members of Chief Nathaniel Efifie concerning their daughter late Vivian Osuhor whose case is currently under investigation at the Force Criminal investigation Department section (FCID) Abuja.

“The family as described above, hereby notifies the Police Force that the complaint of culpable Houmicde lodge by Loveth Efifie, the youngest daughter of the family is false, untrue, callous and criminal as same in not based on any fatual event or action to support it.

“It is s worrisome that the same Lovett, who is an enemy to the deceased (in her life time) was the one that went to the mortuary and conveyed the corpse to Abuja in company of investigating police officers without the knowledge or presence of other family members and the husband or their representative.

Consequently they called on the IG to investigate the matter, adding that they strongly suspect an intention to pervert the course of justice in the case.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo had last week while ordering police to release the applicants fixed November 22 for hearing of the motion on notice.

