NIPR Urged to Preserve Nigeria’s Unity in Diversity

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The members of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have been asked to channel their communication skills into preaching the message of unity and strength embedded in the country’s diversity.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Musa Bello, made the appeal Friday at the Conference/Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the NIPR, FCT Chapter.

The minister, in his goodwill message, presented by his Chief of Staff, Bashir Mai Bornu, said the theme of the conference: “Harnessing Diversity for Nation Building: The Public Relations Perspective” could not have come at a better time than now that the nation is contending with agitations for the dissolution of “Brand Nigeria”.

Bello stressed that there is evidence that the strength of the country and its people lies in their diversity. He added the country is stronger together because each component parts have something unique to contribute that cannot be found elsewhere.

He noted that the Public Relations profession is a strategic function involving governments at all levels, business organisations and individuals that can’t be left in the hands of unskilled and untrained persons.

“It is our expectations that at the end of the conference you will make worthwhile recommendations that will be widely acceptable and implementable in our quest of advancing the course of the Nigerian project,” Bello said.

In his remarks, the Senator representing the FCT, Phillip Aduda said the theme of the conference indicated Public Relations profession is peopled by individuals that mean well for the country.

Aduda lamented that the human and material resources abound in the country that are obvious advantages have constituted a curse rather than a blessing as the huge natural resources have not been used to develop the country.

In her welcome remarks, the Chairman NIPR, FCT Chapter, Mrs Maryam Sanusi, lamented that the country’s diversity which is supposed to strengthen it as a nation and a people have somewhat impeded its growth and development.

She said the FCT chapter is propelled by a desire to rededicate the nation to the honoured path envisioned by its founding fathers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

