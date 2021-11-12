Liberia Give up on World Cup Ticket, Playing for Pride

The Liberian senior national team facing Nigeria on Saturday in a Group C World Cup qualifier has announced that it is only playing for pride.

The team, with three points, is rooted at the bottom of the Group C table.

In the Facebook page of Liberia Football Association, it is announced that following the arrival of nearly all the players but Kedah’s in-form striker Kpah Sherman, Head Coach Peter Butler and his assistants conducted their first practice session yesterday for Saturday’s showdown against Nigeria.

“Liberia are rock-bottom ahead of their rubber stamp fixture but are aware that a good display on Saturday will crucially decide Group C which Nigeria lead by two points from Cape Verde who host third-placed CAR this weekend.”

The Liberian Lone Star play the Super Eagles in a World Cup Qualifiers at Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangiers, Morocco knowing they can’t progress to the further round but can decide who go through as they play for pride in Group C.

The training session in a bright and breezy sunshine in Tangier was fruitful and promising according to LFA Media Videographer and Photographer, Salia Kamara who is with the team.

