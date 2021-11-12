Kwara Poly Expels 29 Students for Examination Malpractices

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has expelled 29 students of the institution for examinations malpractices. In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Opadiran Oluwakemi, stated that the expulsion of the affected students followed their offences, which are contrary to the matriculation oath they sworn to.

The statement said: “Please recall your involvement and trial in the case of alleged examination malpractice leveled against you, contrary to the Matriculation Oath you sworn to.

“Consequently, the Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Council considered the Report of the Academic Board in respect of the case and approved your immediate expulsion from the Polytechnic”.

The statement added, “Your expulsion is in line with the provision in the Review Student’s information and Regulations Handbook 2019.

“You therefore, ceased to be a student of the Polytechnic and you should hand over all Polytechnic properties in your possession to your Head of Department or the appropriate Polytechnic Authority.”

The statement therefore, advised the affected students to comply strictly with the directive to avoid litigation.

