Ighalo Happy to Reunite with Eagles, Trains with Squad in Morocco

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Al Shabab forward, Odion Ighalo, and Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble arrived Super Eagles camp yesterday in Tangier, Morocco to complete the 24-man squad invited by Coach Gernot Rohr for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

“I’m happy to be back, it has been long (away from the team), almost two years plus and it is good to see some of the guys,” Ighalo said after arriving the team’s camp in Tangier, Morocco on Thursday afternoon.

“I have seen my strong man, (William) Ekong, hopefully I will see the other guys,” stressed the AFCON 2019 top scorer.

Rohr equally expressed joy at the return of Ighalo to Eagles and is expectant of good outings in the remaining two games of Group C starting with Saturday’s clash with Lone Star of Liberia.

“It’s a good feeling here and we hope the weather stays nice as it has been since we got here. Everything is calm and the team has been able to concentrate very well,” observed the German gaffer.

At Thursday afternoon training, there were no dull moments as Captain Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho fired from all cylinders to the delight of the technical and administrative staff in moderate weather in Morocco’s principal northern city.

There was vibrancy and go-go spirit as the group welcomed back Ighalo, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forward Samuel Chukwueze.

Today, the Super Eagles will have a feel of the turf of Grand Stade Tangier during the official training in the evening.

It was at the same venue that the Super Eagles B squad defeated their Angolan counterparts 2-1 in the quarter finals of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Saturday’s match will kick off at 5pm Morocco time.

