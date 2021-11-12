HYPPADEC to Build 250 Two-Bedroom Houses in Kogi Community

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has announced its plan to build a total of 250 two-bedroom houses in Edeha community, Kogi State, following the devastating effect of flood in the area.

The Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Abubarka Sodeeq Yelwa, disclosed this while speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on dissemination of the report on outcome of NEEDs assessment exercise conducted by the commission and its development technical partner held at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday.

Yelwa noted that the people Edeha community have agreed to relocate to the high ground following the incessant flooding ravaging the community yearly.

The managing director explained that during the visit to the Edeha community and subsequent interaction with the commission, the community said they have lost 150 to 180 households.

He added that that HYPADEC would in addition train no fewer than 460 youths in the state, stressing that the commission will also donate sizable number of motorcycles and 60 solar powered-boreholes to the affected communities.

Yelwa stated that the NEEDS assessment impact exercise was carried out in 4,000 communities across the six affected states as result of the use of hydroelectric power in their area.

The representative of the technical partner, the New Approach, Mrs. Lillian Iwu, explained that the NEEDS assessment was carried out to help identify with various issues and challenges for immediate intervention.

She said in developing communities, there must be interaction with host communities to understand their plight and how to assist them.

