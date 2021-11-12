GUS 12: Will Adedamola Help Clan Amo Climb to the Top?

Vanessa Obioha

Clan Amo suffered a double loss in episodes seven and eight on the ongoing Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS). The clan came last in the ‘Unpack’ and ‘Rope-a-Dope’ tasks which saw 29-year-old Emmanuel Nnebe and 26-year-old Iniabasi Umoren evicted after failing the task at the Place of the Talking Drum. Nnebe was unable to answer the question posed to him by the anchor Toke Makinwa.

Nnebe’s eviction sank Omokhafe Bello (aka Rachel) spirit. As the first member of Clan Amo to leave the show, Rachel felt his absence from the night he was evicted. She kept mostly to herself. Not even the joyful celebration of Clan Iroko who won the ‘Unpack’ task lifted her spirits. Not until the contestants prepared for their second task the following day, did she regain her composure.

However, Clan Irin emerged as the winner of the ‘Rope-a-Dope’ task and was rewarded. For their failure to keep up the winning streak, Clan Iroko was asked to nominate the weakest link among themselves. At the end of the day, following the eviction of Iniabasi who failed to follow the instruction of Makinwa at the Talking Drum, they had to lose a team member to Clan Amo. Adedamola became the preferred choice for the remaining three members of the Clan Amo.

This weekend’s episode will show how Adedamola will help Clan Amo either in strength, speed or intellect to climb to the top of the game. GUS airs on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday and Sunday nights.

